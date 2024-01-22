Temples in Warangal and Karimnagar Recall Lord Ram’s Visits to Their Regions

Warangal/Karimnagar: The consecration ceremony of Lord Rama’s idol in Ayodhya was celebrated in several temples in erstwhile combined districts of Warangal and Karimnagar, where He is believed to have visited along with His wife Sita and brother Lakshmana.

According to popular folklore, Lord Rama was believed to have visited Valmidi of Palakurthy, Jidikal of Jangaon, Ellanthakunta of Jammikunta, Ramagiri Fort of Karimnagar and Velgonda of Jagtial during his aranyavasam.

The devotees say the Lord Rama temple situated on Raghuramudi Gutta in Valmidi village is older than the Sita Ramachandra temple in Bhadrachalam or the one at Ammanpalle near Shamshabad. They say that Rama Tanka (coins engraved with the images of Lord Rama), which were found in this region, prove that Lord Rama had stayed in this region. People believe that Valmiki had written Ramayana in a cave on the Raghuramudi Gutta. People believe that Lord Ram visited Jidikal village in Jangaon district while chasing the golden deer as per the wish of Sita.

Lord Ram is also believed to have stayed at the site that is now the Ramagiri fort in Karimnagar. He moved to Ellanthakunta of Jammikunta as he was disturbed by washermen, who were at work. At Ellanthakunta, he came to know about the death of his father, King Dasharatha. He and Lakshmana performed pitrutarpana at Ellanthakunta with the seeds of a rare tree from the region. The tree is believed to be at the premises of Sri Ramachandra Swamy temple in Ellanthakunta.

The Ramalingeswara temple situated in the Velgonda of Mallapur mandal in Jagtial district is famous as ‘trikutalayam’, where people believe Lord Rama offered prayers to parthiva (sand) lingam. Later, recognising the importance of this place, the Kakatiya rulers constructed the Trikutalayam with Ramachandra Swamy temple, Brahma Lingam temple to the right and main Shiva Lingam temple to the left.