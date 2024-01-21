Temples in Nizamabad Gear Up for Ram Mandir Festivities

Nizamabad: The temples dotted across the district, residential colonies and apartments in Nizamabad are geared up to celebrate the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be held on Monday. A series of events including special pujas, homams, abhisekhams and kalyanams are lined up for the much-awaited occasion.

Sri Raghunath temple at Quilla and the lord Ram temples at Shakkarnagar, Sarangapur, Subhashnagar, Dichpally, Pochampad have been decked up with fairy lights and flowers to commemorate the Pran Prathishta of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya.

Special Bhajans and Harathi programmes will be conducted in various colonies in the district. Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta said that as many as 1,000 women will take part in the Harathi programme to be held at Shambhuni temple on Monday in Nizamabad. To mark the religious event, the devotees across the state have been taking part in special rituals at their respective places apart from processions, he said.

Meanwhile, private educational institutions and business establishments have declared a holiday on Monday while a section of government employees applied for leave to take part in religious programmes.