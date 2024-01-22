Temples, devotees in celebratory mood over Ayodhya events

Anantapur: Temples and devotees across the region have been in a more pious and celebratory mood, awaiting the consecration of the Lord Sriram statue in Ayodhya on Monday.

Hindu organisations organised Ram Bhajans, poojas and processions at all villages. Teams of devotees distributed Mantrakshitha of Ayodhya at every doorstep. Several organisations made special arrangements for the event and devotees thronged temples with Ram Bhajans and held processions.The Harihara temple committee in Ashok Nagar here that has been doing Ram Bhajan for decades celebrated the occasion in a grand manner. The devotees were mostly retired persons.The Bhaktha Hanuman temple, which has the south’s biggest statue of Lord Hanuman in the AP Housing Board Colony announced day-long programmes with bhajans from different groups of teams.Inspired by Pejavar Mutt seer of Udupi, who is also a committee member of the Ramjanmabhumi Trust, the Madwa temples and mutts announced day-long programmes across the region. Devotees noted that the Pejavar senior pontiff Viswesa Theertha had led the trust at various levels. After his demise, a junior seer was named the trust member. He offered pooja in Ayodhya on Sunday.BJP leader Amaranath told DC that the party distributed Mantrakshitha at every doorstep and the devotees received it with great devotion by offering poojas and aarathis. In most of the villages in Rayalaseema, Lord Hanuman temples existed more in number, these offering prayers to Lord Sriram.More than 350 Hanuman temples were consecrated by Vijayanagar Rajaguru Sri Vyasaraja Swamy in AP and Telangana areas, many of them with historic notes. The Nettikanti Hanuman Temple in Kasapuram in Guntakal in Anantapur district was turned into a temple for prayers to clear psychological disorders of patients, who, it was believed, were under the bad influence of devils.