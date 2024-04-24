Temple Scandal Sparks Controversy in Srikalahasti Poll Battle

Tirupati: The high-stakes battle for the Srikalahasti assembly seat has taken a dramatic turn with allegations of irregularities at the famous Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple taking centre-stage.

The allegations were levelled against the sitting MLA and YSRC’s nominee for the segment, Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy.

Hemachandra Reddy, a former follower of the MLA, started it all by staging a protest near the temple premises with placards alleging that he had stolen silver vessels from the shrine on Reddy's instructions.

He sought a comprehensive probe into the corruption charges against the MLA.

"On Reddy's orders, I stole silver items from the temple and handed them over to a woman named Bharati in Bengaluru, who paid me `10 lakh," Hemachandra Reddy claimed.

The former aide had said he feared for his life as there were threats from the MLA's family members. He also accused Reddy's family of being involved in the DKT Lands scam and liquor scam.

However, in a surprise U-turn within hours, Hemachandra Reddy released a video retracting all his allegations against the MLA. “I made the false allegations out of anger at being denied a work by Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy,” he explained.

The temple authorities have condemned Hemachandra’s allegations. Its governing board chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu accused the Telugu Desam candidate Bojjala Sudhir Reddy of being behind the mud-slinging against the MLA to tarnish the image of the YSRC. “Not even a needle can be taken out of the shrine premises without proper permission and security clearances,” he claimed.

Srinivasulu questioned how Sudhir Reddy could make such serious allegations.

Recalling the graceful conduct of Sudhir's father Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, Srinivasu slammed the TD candidate, saying, "Sudhir Reddy's conduct is highly objectionable."