Temple Management Course to be in University Studies : CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav has announced that temple management courses will be included in the university syllabus to boost religious tourism in the state.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Yadav said that the universities in the state will offer courses covering religious tourism and administrative, financial and security management of the temples.

“Temples have always been centres of faith, devotion and belief for us. We are studying how temple management can help boost economy”, he said.

The Vikramaditya University in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh has already started diploma and postgraduate courses on the subject, under which students will receive theoretical and practical training from the scholars.

He said that religious corridors on the line of Mahakal Corridor at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, are being developed at 13 pilgrim sites in the state.

According to the chief minister, the fibre statues installed in the Mahakal Corridor will be replaced by stone statues, being crafted by the artisans in Ujjain.

