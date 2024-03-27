Hyderabad: The maximum temperature crossed the 42° Celsius mark on Tuesday, marking the onset of a severe heatwave. According to data released by the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Sathnala and Talamadugu in Adilabad district experienced the highest temperature of 42.3°C, closely followed by Asifabad in Komuram Bheem district at 42.1°C.

The heatwave also engulfed Mancherial, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Mulugu, Jagtial, Siddipet, Wanaparthy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, all of which recorded temperatures above 40°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for various districts from March 27 to 29. According to the advisory issued by the IMD, the heatwave is expected to intensify over the next few days.

On March 27, districts including Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Asifabad, and Peddapalli are be on orange alert. The heatwave is predicted to persist on March 28, spreading to east and south Telangana, affecting districts like Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahbubnagar, Bhadradri, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, and Narayanpet.

The advisory warned that maximum temperatures were likely to rise up to 3º C over the next five days, adding to the severe heatwave conditions. IMD forecast that rural areas could see the mercury rising to 43°C, while Hyderabad is expected to witness temperatures ranging between 41°C to 42°C.

The IMD forecast for Hyderabad predicts a partly cloudy sky with mist/haze conditions prevailing in the morning hour.

However, relief might be on the horizon as weather bloggers suggest that after March 30, there could be a respite from the severe heatwave, with the possibility of sudden scattered evening thunderstorms providing temporary relief to the scorching temperatures gripping the region.