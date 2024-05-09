Telangana Student Missing in US, Chicago Police Confirms

Hyderabad: In a concerning development, a 26-year-old Indian student from Telangana, has been reported missing since May 2 in Chicago. The student identified as Rupesh Chandra Chintakanti is pursuing his masters from Concordia University in Wisconsin.

Flagging concerns, the Indian Consulate in Chicago wrote on X, "The Consulate is deeply concerned learning that Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi is incommunicado since 2nd May. Consulate is in touch with the police and the Indian diaspora hoping to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh. @IndianEmbassyUS @MEAIndia."

Confirming the reports, the Chicago Police said Rupesh was missing from the 4300 block of N Sheridan Road and requested the community members to contact the Chicago Police Department Area Three SVU at 312-744-8266 or call 911 if they locate him.

Meanwhile, Rupesh' parents in Telangana's Hanamkonda are worried about their son and have requested the Ministry of Foreign affairs and USA embassy to track their son soon.

Many such incidents involving Indian students, particularly those belonging to Telugu States, are on the rise in the US and other foreign countries. Recently few Indian students died in a car accident, while an Indian student was killed by another Indian which caused a huge stir.