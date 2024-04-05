First DD Telugu News Reader Santhi Swaroop No More

Hyderabad: People in the Telugu states who were hooked to Doordarshan news are familiar with Santhi Swaroop. He was the first Telugu news reader.





Anybody who watched Doordarshan Telugu news cannot forget his face and voice.



Telugu's first newsreader Santhi Swaroop has passed away. As per reports, he breathed his last while being treated at ahospital due to illness. It is said that Shantiswaroop was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet.



Santhi Swaroop was known for his hold over the Telugu language. He was exceptional in his pronunciation.



Condolences have been pouring in for first Telugu news reader Santhi Swaroop on social media. Anybody who watched Doordarshan Telugu news cannot forget his face and voice.Telugu's first newsreader Santhi Swaroop has passed away. As per reports, he breathed his last while being treated at ahospital due to illness. It is said that Shantiswaroop was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet.Santhi Swaroop was known for his hold over the Telugu language. He was exceptional in his pronunciation.Condolences have been pouring in for first Telugu news reader Santhi Swaroop on social media.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended condolences to the family of news reader Shanti Swaroop.

In a statement, the CM expressed sorrow over Shanti Swaroop's passing, noting his significant contributions as a news reader. His dedicated service through Doordarshan will be remembered by the Telugu people.









