Telugu Desam Terrorising Voters, Charge YSRC Leaders

Vijayawada: YSRC state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, Murugudu Hanumantha Rao and Md. Ruhulla, MLA Malladi Vishnu, former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, and APCO chairman Ganji Chiranjeevi paid tributes to Venkata Reddy, who died in an attack by Telugu Desam workers.

Ramakrishna Reddy said TD is resorting to dirty politics by trying to terrorise voters in the elections. He said even before one forgot the assassination attempt on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada, Venkata Reddy, who had been campaigning for the YSRC party had been brutally killed by TD goons.

The YSRC leader said that everyone should understand that even though YSRC is a strong party, it has remained calm. He warned opposition leaders that remaining calm does not mean incompetence.

He explained that the party will stand by the children of Venkata Reddy.







