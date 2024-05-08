Tell Modi to play full toss on employment, inflation, suggests Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to play full toss on worthwhile issues like employment, inflation and atrocities on women rather than on useless issues.

"Only then will I believe that yes someone has played..."

She was responding to a mediaperson's query on Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda's contoversal remark that "People in the East look like Chinese, in South, look like Africans..." and said that the BJP unnecessarily playing up the remarks.

When asked why was the Congress frequently throwing loose balls prompting their rivals to play full toss, she said the BJP leaders were only focusing on unnecessary issues but not on such matters that would impact the life of the people.