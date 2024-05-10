Telecom scams go up in Hyderabad, public urged to remain vigil

Hyderabad:Telecom and bank-related scams are on the rise in Hyderabad, with individuals receiving deceitful calls purportedly from an official from the telecom department and the State Bank of India.

In her tweet, singer Chinmayi took to Twitter to reveal her ordeal: “I received a call from someone claiming to be from the telecom department, threatening to block all phone numbers under my name unless I pressed 9 on the number pad within two hours.”

Another victim D. Laxman said he had received a call from a person purportedly from SBI insisting him to clear his credit card payment and asked him to press 9. “Instantly, I realised it was a scam and disconnected the call. But he continued to call me until I answered the call,” he said.

This scam has gained traction over time, exploiting people's lack of awareness regarding the sophistication of these fraudulent operations.

Cyber crime ACP R.G. Shiva Maruti said the scam has been running for quite some time. People became increasingly vulnerable to these scams because they have little awareness of how sophisticated these scammers can be. “When they receive calls purportedly from banks or the telecom department, they seem legitimate, making them believe the fake calls."

These scams work by tricking people into pressing a specific number on their phone keypad, usually by pretending to be from a trusted organisation like the telecom department or a bank.

He said when the victim clicks on the specified number it allows access to the fraudster leading to financial loss or even damage to one's reputation.

The modus operandi involves fabricating urgent issues, like purported problems with phone companies or bank accounts. Victims are coerced into believing that pressing a designated number will resolve the issue or prevent adverse consequences, such as phone blocking. However, unwittingly, they may authorise transactions, said cyber expert Nallamothu Sreedhar.

“Scammers exploit trust to pilfer money or sensitive information, often persisting until they succeed. Vigilance is paramount; refraining from pressing any numbers or divulging personal details is crucial,” he explained.