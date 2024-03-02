Telangana Will Rejoin PMFBY: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the state government will rejoin the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) scheme in the interests of farmers and to save them from losses caused by natural calamities.

Ever since the BRS government opted out of the scheme in 2020, there has been no crop insurance scheme in Telangana. Farmers have been subject to huge losses due to crop damage on account of heavy rains, floods and hailstorms. Unfortunately, there is no scope to claim compensation considering that the crop insurance scheme does not exist in Telangana.



Setting aside political differences, Reddy has decided to maintain cordial relations with the BJP-led government at the Centre in order to protect the interests of the state.

Meanwhile, Reddy held a meeting with agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and PMFBY CEO Ritesh Chauhan at the Secretariat here on Friday. They discussed the farmer insurance scheme from 2016 till its withdrawal in 2020.

Now that the state has decided to rejoin the PMFBY scheme, farmers will get crop insurance from the next crop season. Reddy asserted the state government’s main objective was to strengthen the agriculture sector and pursue farmer-centric welfare policies.



