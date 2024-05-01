Telangana: Voting timing extended in 17 LS constituencies
Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued orders extending the timings of polling in all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state from 7 am to 6 pm, including in Maoist affected constituencies.
This follows a specific request by the state’s chief electoral officer Vikas Raj for increasing polling hours in some segments across the 17 constituencies. There were several representations towards this from various political parties and contestants because of the heat wave sweeping the state. The move could boost voters’ participation, they contended.
Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Vikas Raj said that three ballot EVMs will be used in seven Lok Sabha constituencies. Each EVM will have slots for 16 candidates, including NOTA. In Secunderabad constituency, as 45 candidates are in the fray, the poll panel has prepared three ballot EVMs.
Around 155 companies of central forces are required in Telangana. Most of them have arrived. The postal ballot printing process would conclude shortly, he said.
Votes from home, a facility extended to 14, 000 senior citizens, will be accepted from May 3 to May 6, he said.
Total nominations filed: 1,488
No. of candidates: 893
Nomination papers rejected: 428
Valid candidates: 625
No. of contesting candidates: 525 (475 male and 50 women)
Constituency with maximum number of candidates: Secunderabad (45)
Constituency with minimum candidates: Adilabad (12)
Total seizures value: `212 crore
Cash: `81 crore
Liquor:`46 crore
Drugs and narcotics: `26 crore
Ornaments: `30 crore
Freebies/other items” `27 crore
No. of CAPF companies allotted: 155
Addl. CAPF companies sought: 66
Police personnel from other states: 20,000
Permissions given through Suvidha: 5232
No. of complaints received on 1950: 1227
Male voters: 1,65,28,366
Females: 1,67,01,192
Third gender: 2760
Senior citizens: 1,93,754
PwD: 5,27,486
18-19 years: 9,20,313
Service voters: 15,970
Total number of polling stations: 35,809
Constituency with maximum polling stations: Malkajgiri-3226
Auxiliary polling stations: 453
EVMs:
Ballot units: 1,09,941
Control units: 44,906
VVPATs: 50,135
Critical polling stations: 9,900