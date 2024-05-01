Telangana: Voting timing extended in 17 LS constituencies

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued orders extending the timings of polling in all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state from 7 am to 6 pm, including in Maoist affected constituencies.

This follows a specific request by the state’s chief electoral officer Vikas Raj for increasing polling hours in some segments across the 17 constituencies. There were several representations towards this from various political parties and contestants because of the heat wave sweeping the state. The move could boost voters’ participation, they contended.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Vikas Raj said that three ballot EVMs will be used in seven Lok Sabha constituencies. Each EVM will have slots for 16 candidates, including NOTA. In Secunderabad constituency, as 45 candidates are in the fray, the poll panel has prepared three ballot EVMs.

Around 155 companies of central forces are required in Telangana. Most of them have arrived. The postal ballot printing process would conclude shortly, he said.

Votes from home, a facility extended to 14, 000 senior citizens, will be accepted from May 3 to May 6, he said.



Total nominations filed: 1,488

No. of candidates: 893

Nomination papers rejected: 428

Valid candidates: 625

No. of contesting candidates: 525 (475 male and 50 women)





Constituency with maximum number of candidates: Secunderabad (45)

Constituency with minimum candidates: Adilabad (12)







Total seizures value: `212 crore

Cash: `81 crore

Liquor:`46 crore

Drugs and narcotics: `26 crore

Ornaments: `30 crore

Freebies/other items” `27 crore





No. of CAPF companies allotted: 155

Addl. CAPF companies sought: 66

Police personnel from other states: 20,000

Permissions given through Suvidha: 5232

No. of complaints received on 1950: 1227







Total electorate in the state: 3,32,32,318Male voters: 1,65,28,366Females: 1,67,01,192Third gender: 2760Senior citizens: 1,93,754PwD: 5,27,48618-19 years: 9,20,313Service voters: 15,970Total number of polling stations: 35,809Constituency with maximum polling stations: Malkajgiri-3226Auxiliary polling stations: 453EVMs:Ballot units: 1,09,941Control units: 44,906VVPATs: 50,135Critical polling stations: 9,900