Telangana to Honor Prominent Figures with Tank Bund Statues

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the state government would install the statues of prominent personalities of Telangana state on Tank Bund. The CM announced that the state government would form a Cabinet sub-committee to take a policy decision in this regard.

Revanth Reddy said that the government would install statues of Chakali Ailamma, Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy and former Speaker D. Sripada Rao.



Revanth Reddy was speaking at 87th birth anniversary celebrations of Dudilla Sripada Rao, former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh, at Ravindra Bharathi, organised by the state government on Saturday.



Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy said that Sripada Rao had played a key role as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and had won as MLA from Manthani thrice.



"Telangana society is proud of Sripada Rao for his yeomen services rendered to the people. Sripada Rao’s son and industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu is continuing his legacy in state politics. As a successor of his father, Sridhar Babu has proved himself in politics," he added.



Sridhar Babu thanked Revanth Reddy for holding the birth anniversary celebrations of his late father on behalf of the state government for the first time. "I came into politics to achieve the goals and objectives of my father with regard to welfare of people and development of the state. My father remained with people and served the people till his last breath," Sridhar Babu said.



“He always dreamt of all round development of Manthani constituency which lagged behind and I am striving to develop Manthani on all fronts and fulfill his dream," Sridhar Babu said.



