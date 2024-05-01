Telangana State Haj Committee Reviews Preparations

Hyderabad:The Telangana State Haj Committee held a review meeting with officials of the Saudi Airlines, Customs department and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday. The meeting covered various issues such as prayers area and ablution, sitting arrangements and necessary facilities for the Haj pilgrims during departure and arrival.

Mohammed Saleem, chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee along with other officials inspected the area for luggage screening and around Haj House. He directed airport officials to make best arrangements for pilgrims.



A vaccination camp to inoculate the meningitis vaccine for the Haj pilgrims of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts will be held at Ground Floor, Haj House, Nampally, Hyderabad between 11 am to 4 pm.



Sheikh Liyakat Hussain, executive officer, Telangana state Haj committee and Irfan shareef, assistant executive officer of the Haj Committee have asked pilgrims to get vaccinated in the allotted government hospitals between May 4 and May 6, 2024.

