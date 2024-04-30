Girls lead the way in Telangana SSC results

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana SSC public examinations held in March, 2024 were released a while ago and candidates can check their results at the website bse.telangana.gov.in.

Principal secretary of the Education department, Burra Venkatesham has released the results at Godavari auditorium in Hyderabad.Going into details, 91.31 percent of the candidates who appeared for the exam have cleared the test.As per the results, Girls have out performed boys as 93.23 percent of girls cleared the exam as compared to 89.42 percent of boys who cleared the exam in the State.Nirmal has come out as the best performing district with 99.05 pass percentage, while Vikarabad has the least pass percentage with 65.10.The SSC board has announced that the supplementary exams will be held from June 3.