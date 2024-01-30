Telangana Seizes 'Fair & Bright Cream' Over Skin Color Claim

Hyderabad: Acting tough against products that purportedly promote fairness, the Telangana Drugs Control Administration has seized a product named 'Fair & Bright Cream' for its claim of 'improving skin colour' in Miryalaguda. This assertion is deemed a prohibited claim for drugs under the existing drugs rules.

The incident has once again sparked a debate about the societal preference for fair skin over dark skin, leading to discrimination and the development of body image issues, particularly among young individuals.

Critics argue that the pharmaceutical industry contributes to this issue by perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards. Advertisements promoting such products are strongly opposed by experts who claim that such promotions lure younger generations, especially those with darker skin tones, into social conflicts and depression. Additionally, these products are expected to be harmful to the skin.

Dr Anita Rego, founder of Amita Care Counselling and Psychotherapist Services, expressed concern about the increasing media focus on body image, which contributes to the development of body image issues among the youth. She emphasised the need for therapy to address these concerns and their emotional consequences.

Dr P. Ratnababu, assistant professor at Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada, found fault with the promise of pharmaceutical companies to make the skin fairer. “Your skin is based on your genetics. Companies should not promote the perception that fairer skins are superior,” he said.

He explained the adverse effects of cosmetic products, such as skin care creams, containing elements and synthetic colours that can damage the skin's superficial layer, resulting in the loss of its natural lustre. He strongly advised people against using such products.