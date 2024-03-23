Telangana: Postal Dept Gets EC Nod for Release of Aasara Pension

Hyderabad: The Chief Postmaster General, Telangana circle, has obtained special permission from the Election Commission (EC) for distributing Aasara pension to about 24 lakh beneficiaries, who generally receive the amount at post offices or the postman delivers them at home.



This permission was required as the model code of conduct (MCC) has been in force ahead of the general elections.



The state government disburses Rs Telangana: Postal Dept Gets EC Nod for Release of Aasara Pension563 crore each month towards payment of pensions under Aasara, old-age, widows, physically challenged, toddy tappers, HIV/AIDS infected persons, bidi workers, artisans, and other categories.

Dr P.V.S. Reddy, Postmaster General, Hyderabad, who interacted with this newspaper explained, “We have taken the EC permission as most of the beneficiaries will be waiting. This is our moral responsibility. The postal department plays a crucial role in the interiors of Telangana state.”

