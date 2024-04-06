Telangana: Police Seize Rs 49 Crore Worth Cash, Liquor, Gold During Election Code Checks

Hyderabad: The state police have seized Rs 49 crore in cash, liquor, gold and freebies during their checks under the model code of conduct in the three weeks since it came into force for the Lok Sabha elections on March 16, state nodal officer and Additional DGP Sanjay Jain said on Saturday.





Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj formed 466 flying squads (FS), 85 state internal border checkposts besides mobile parties of local police to curb illegal transportation of money, precious metals, liquor, freebies, Jain said. He said the police would further the checks and take stern action against those who violate the code of conduct. He said a total of 6,647 licenced weapons had been deposited with the police, and eight unlicenced weapons seized. The seizures: Cash: Rs 31.12 crore; liquor: Rs 3.21 crore;Drugs: Rs 5.41 crore (including ganja, alphazolam, hash oil, Ecstasy pills, heroin, etc); precious metals `7.66 crore; freebies Rs 1.62 crore. The seizures: Cash: Rs 31.12 crore; liquor: Rs 3.21 crore;Drugs: Rs 5.41 crore (including ganja, alphazolam, hash oil, Ecstasy pills, heroin, etc); precious metals `7.66 crore; freebies Rs 1.62 crore.



