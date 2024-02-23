Telangana Police Canine Force Showcases Skills

Hyderabad: The canine force of the police at the participated in a parade and enacted crime scene drill, tracing evidence and searching luggage at an event at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) campus in Moinabad on Friday.



Attending the event, the 23rd police canine passing-out ceremony, Director-General Ravi Gupta said, “Canines have unconditional love and affection. Their help in solving cases is immense.” He appreciated the IITA’s proficiency in training K9 units, and said the academy had received national acclaim.

Gupta added that several other states were requesting the IITA to train their K9 units and the academy was helping them out. Gupta also unveiled the newly-prepared cricket ground in the academy premises.

Additional DGP, Intelligence, B. Shivadhar Reddy said, “In all of the laurels the Telangana police has been receiving nationally, the contributions of canines that is commendable. The awards are a testament to the hard work of the K9 unit.”