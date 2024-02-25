Telangana: PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for Redevelopment work in 15 stations

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday lay the foundation stone for redevelopment work in eight railway stations in the city and 15 in the state on Monday, among 550 stations nationwide to modernise and improve facilities for passengers.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), Begumpet, Shadnagar, Umdanagar, Yakutpura and Medchal stations will see various development.





South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain told mediapersons on Saturday said the ABSS was conceived to implement a master plan to cater to the ever-increasing needs of passengers. He said the plan would transform the railways.



The mission got a fillip, when, in August 2023, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 stations across the country.



Jain said the initiative will strengthen the rail infrastructure, while also enhancing safety standards across the networks. The redevelopment of railway stations was being accorded top priority so that work would be completed on schedule.



Included in the ABSS are improvement of façade and aesthetically pleasing entrance porches, landscaping, better approach roads, properly designed signages, dedicated pedestrian pathways, well-planned parking areas, improved lighting.



There will be preference to local art and culture and stalls will be earmarked stalls for the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme.



High-level platforms and adequate shelters would be created, as well as a second entry for stations and circulating area.



When the scheme is complete, passengers will have a high quality public announcement system, LED-based station name boards and improvements to waiting halls and toilets.



