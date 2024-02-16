Telangana: Opposition Parties Seek Legal Sanctity for Caste Census

Hyderabad: Opposition parties on Friday demanded legal backing to the caste survey proposed by the state government, and a resolution was not enough.

BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao cited the example of the Bihar government which undertook a caste survey without legal backing due to which it encountered hurdles and came to a grinding halt." If need be, the Assembly session should be extended by a few more days to pass the legislation. The government could seek judicial sanctity by constituting a committee headed by a High Court judge," Rama Rao said.BRS members Gangula Kamalakar and Kadiam Srihari, cited previous cases in the Supreme Court, due to which similar surveys conducted by other states faced legal hurdles.Payal Shankar (BJP) alleged that the government was undertaking the caste survey at this time only to gain political mileage for the Lok Sabha elections. He asked the state government to call for an all-party meeting to explain the modalities of the survey and suggested the appointment of a committee to oversee the conduct of the census.