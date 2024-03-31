Telangana on Yellow Alert for Heatwave as Temperature Soars

Hyderabad: The IMD on Saturday issued a yellow alert cautioning of scorching heat till April 2, and also highlighted the likelihood of the nights becoming warmer. According to the TS Development Planning Society, urban Adilabad registered 43.3°C, the highest in the state, and Moosapet in the city 42.1ºC.

Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Khammam, Surypet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts will experience heatwave-like conditions from Monday.The mercury will go up three notches in the districts including Bhupalapalli, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Narayanapet, and Nalgonda.Other hottest areas in the state were Nalgonda 43°C and Arli in Adilabad 42.8°C and Jogulamba Gadwal not far behind at 42.6°C, according to the TSDPS. Scorching conditions are set to persist, with maximum temperatures projected to hover between 38°C and 42°C, accompanied by minimum temperatures ranging between 23°C and 26°C across the state.In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) jurisdiction, Qutubullapur recorded 42°C. Khairatabad and Chandanagar saw readings of 41.5°C, and Kapra 41.4°C.