Telangana Martyrs’ Day Observed

Hyderabad: The 1969 Telangana Martyrs’ Day Committee held a solemn prayer gathering at the Martyr's Memorial near the Secunderabad Clock Tower in remembrance of the martyrs of the 1969 Telangana movement, commemorating the 55th anniversary of the tragic police firing incident on April 4, 1969.

The incident claimed lives of four students who were participating in protests against a Vishalandhra meeting, which opposed the bifurcation of the state. P.J. Suri, the chief of the committee and organiser of the event, highlighted the significance of the day, honouring the memory of the 369 students who lost their lives during the initial phase of the statehood movement.

Reflecting on his participation in the early stages of the Telangana movement, Suri took pride in the eventual formation of Telangana as a state, viewing it as a tribute to the sacrifices made by those who fought for statehood. M. Suresh Babu, Adepu Shiv Kumar Netha, Vincent, Ganesh, Machendernath were among those who paid their respects to the martyrs by offering floral tributes.

Following the event, organisers conducted an 'Annadanam' programme.