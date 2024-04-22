Telangana: Man lands in legal trouble over wedding card

Medak: In what can be termed as a bizarre incident, a man in Medak district has landed in legal trouble over a wedding card.

The man identified as Suresh Naik from Mohammed Nagar Gate Thanda in the district used the picture of the BJP Lok Sabha candidate Raghunandan Rao on a wedding card.



Suresh Naik put a picture of Raghunandan Rao on his brother's wedding invitation card urging guests to vote for the BJP candidate in the upcoming polls as a wedding gift.



A case was booked against him under relevant sections of IPC for undue influence in the elections.