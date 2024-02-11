Telangana Leader Criticizes Removal of Historical Symbols

Hyderabad: BRS leader B. Vinod Kumar said that attempts were being made to efface the history of Telangana state by removing Kakatiya fort and Charminar as state symbols. He rejected the assertion that they were symbols of aristocracy. He said the Kakatiyas did not hail from royal dynasties and worked for the poor and were categorised as belonging to the Backward Classes community. They had constructed a string of thousands of inter-connected lakes come in handy for the farmers even now. He asked Congress leaders from the Warangal region to protest against the alleged move. He accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of following the intention of “Andhra rulers” to destroy symbols of the land. He said the TG tag was used during the statehood agitation, and the BRS had opted for TS as it was being used in Tamil Nadu and Tripura states.



