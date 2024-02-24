Telangana: Key Accused in Sheep Purchase Case are Absconding

Hyderabad: Two key accused in the sheep distribution scam, Syed Mohidoddin and Syed Ikramuddin Ahmed, are believed to have gone abroad before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered its case, sources said. "It is learnt that both of them have escaped to other countries and are threatening witnesses," sources said.



The ACB had arrested four government officials in the purchase scam on Thursday, and has formed special teams to trace the lynchpins. Sources said the ACB had collected details about the role of the Mohiduddin and Ahmed in the scam.



BJP MLA T. Raja Singh has questioned the authorities for allowing the duo to escape, and the silence of MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in it.



Singh questioned how such individuals could evade agencies and why Owaisi, who advocated the return of students from Russia, remained silent on the matter. Singh highlighted another case where the son of BRS former MLA Shakil Amir Mohammed, had fled to Dubai.




