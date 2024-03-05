Telangana High Court Takes Note of Kaleshwaram Irrigation Scheme Developments, Postpones Hearing to July

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday took on file a detailed statement of Advocate-General A. Sudarshan Reddy on the developments relating to the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS) and three of its critical barrages.

The bench was dealing with two writ pleas filed by TPCC senior vice-president G. Niranjan. The bench questioned the petitioner for approaching the court in the cusp of an election. Petitioner’s counsel said the damage to the Medigadda barrage was noted in October last.

The government said that it had moved the National Dam Safety Authority which had constituted a six-member committee to deal with the distress situation of the three barrages.

Recording the statement of the state government that officers who were hitherto in-charge had either been terminated or released and that the high power committee of the NDSA was apprising the situation, the bench observed that it would await for its appraisal. The court accordingly posted the matter after four months to July.



