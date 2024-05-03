Telangana High Court Declares Vithal's Election as MLC Void

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court here on Friday held illegal and void the election of BRS MLC Dande Vittal, who was elected from the local body constituency of Adilabad of Telangana Legislative Council.



The court set aside the election while allowing the election petition of Congress leader Pathireddy Rajeswhar Reddy. The court also levied a fine of Rs 50, 000 on Vithal.



Vithal was elected as an MLC in 2022. Congress candidate approached the High Court that he had not withdrawn the nomination papers and his signatures got forged and also declare Vithal’s MLC election null and void.

He also urged the court to verify whether his signatures were forged. Hearing the arguments of both sides, the court declared the election of Vithal as void.

