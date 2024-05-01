Telangana Sizzling, Temperatures Cross 46 Degrees

Hyderabad: The searing summer in Telangana resulted in severe heat waves in seven districts with temperatures cross 46 degrees celsius in 11 districts, while nine other districts reports more than 45 degrees Celsius of maximum temperatures on Wednesday.

The lowest peak temperature of 43.1 degrees was reported from Hyderabad district.



With the sizzling sun baking the air and the ground, the state health department has issued an 'Advisory For Protection Against Heat Wave' calling on people to take precautions and not ignore the heat and not step out of homes or stay in shaded cool areas to the extent possible over the next few days. In the advisory, the Director of Health and Family Welfare urged people to be careful and not risk their health and lives by going out in the sun, especially between Noon and 3 p.m.















Don't do these Avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12:00 noon and 03:00 pm

Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon

Do not go out barefoot



Avoid cooking during peak summer hours. Open doors and windows to ventilate cooking area adequately Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amount of sugar- as these actually lead to loss of more body-fluid or may cause stomach cramps

Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles

Danger Signs

Seek immediate medical attention from nearby government health facilities if any of the following is observed:

Altered mental sensorium with disorientation: confusion and agitation, irritability, ataxia, seizure and coma

Hot, red and dry skin

Body temperature ≥40 °C or 104 °F

Throbbing headache

Anxiety, Dizziness, fainting and lightheadedness

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid heart beat

Rapid, shallow breathing





