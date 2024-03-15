Telangana HC Sets Aside Conviction of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday set aside conviction of minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy a case dating to 2015 when he allegedly trespassed into the newly constructed revenue divisional office (RDO) building and inaugurated it, in place of the then revenue minister.

On a complaint lodged by the Nalgonda RDO, the Nalgonda Two Town police had booked Venkat Reddy for unlawful assembly, trespass and public nuisance. The special sessions judge for trials of criminal cases related to MPs and MLAs had on March 5, 2021, found Venkat Reddy guilty and imposed a fine of `4,200.Challenging the orders, Venkat Reddy approached the High Court in 2021 which on Friday set aside the conviction.In another case, the High Court quashed FIR No. 104 of 2014 of the Kannagal police, Nalgonda district, filed against Venkat Reddy under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complaint was lodged by a MPP alleging that Venkat Reddy, while addressing the general body meeting, had insulted him by violating protocol.