Telangana HC Refuses Relief to Former BRS MLA Shakil

The court neither agreed to stop the investigation nor give directions to the police against taking coercive action against them.Justice K. Lakshman was hearing a criminal petition filed by the former MLA and five other accused in the case, seeking to quash the case and directions to the police to not take coercive steps against them. The other petitioners include the driver Asif, Shakil’s kin Zaharia Rahman, Shaheed Rahman, Aslam and Khaleel. They submitted to the court that the police were adding more people as accused in the case without any evidence. Some petitioners requested the court to direct the police not to arrest them.However, public prosecutor Palle Nageswar Rao opposed their plea by raising technical issues. He wondered how they had filed the petition before the Telangana High Court in Hyderabad, while staying in Dubai. He also raised doubts about the authorisation and vakalat given by them to the local advocate. It has to be attested by the Indian embassy in Dubai, he pointed out.The court considered the same and inquired this with the counsel for the petitioners before adjourning the case to February 9.