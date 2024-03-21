Telangana HC Reacts to 11 years old Girl Letter Regarding Bar Nuisance and Issued Notices to the Authorities

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday took up as a PIL, a letter addressed by an 11-year-old school student from Vanasthalipuram about the nuisance caused by a bar is located close to schools, an old age home and a temple, and notices to the authorities.

R. Vaishnavi, Class VI student of St Joseph High School, Vanasthalipuram, wrote the letter to Chief Justice Alok Aradhe seeking directions to the officials to shift Sai Yuva Bar and Restaurant, located in the middle of their colony on the Hayathnagar-Sahebnagar main road, to a far-off place.Vaishnavi said that the activity at the establishment disturbed the peace in the area in the middle of a thickly populated colony.The letter said the establishment was located around 70 metres from educational institutions and 50 metres from a Lord Shiva temple. Women are getting afraid to go to the temple, due to the behaviour of the patrons of the bar.This issue was considered by the High Court which turned it into a PIL and took it up for hearing.The division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Thursday heard the matter and issued notices to the Chief Secretary, principal secretary and commissioner, prohibition and excise, principal secretary, home, GHMC commissioner, Rangareddy district collector, Rachakonda police commissioner and the Hayatnagar police station house officer to respond within four weeks.