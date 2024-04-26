Telangana HC Penalises Collector for Contempt in Land Dispute

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Rangareddy district collector and government counsels for attempting to misguide the court with regard to compliance of its orders.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar was dealing with a contempt appeal filed by Harish, then Rangareddy collector.

Earlier the High Court while dealing a dispute over about 20 acres in Survey No. 65 of Khanapur, had directed the collector to issue patta passbooks in favour of Pratap Jungle Resorts Ltd. As the authorities delayed compliance, the court summoned the collector and directed the authorities to come with the e-pattadar passbook. The authorities issued the passbook but notified the land as prohibited.

The land owners approached High Court for de-notifying of the land. The court punished the collector for contempt.

Harish, the then collector, approached the High Court for exemption from punishment. On his submission that he would comply with the orders, the court gave him time. Meanwhile, he was transferred and K. Shashanka Ghosh appointed in his place.

Ghosh filed an affidavit stating that he addressed a letter to the Chief Commissioner of Land Affairs (CCLA) and Inspector-General, Stamps and Registration, to denotify the land. The same was informed to the court on Friday by the Advocate-General who reported that the collector had complied with the order. The court noted that mere writing of such a letter did not absolve him of the liability to ensure that the orders are complied with. The court observed that the CCLA and IG Registration were under obligation to comply with the orders since the collector has addressed to them explaining them the situation.

The court issued notice to CCLA and IG Stamps and Revenue asking them to file an affidavit as to why the orders of the court have not been complied with. The court gave the collector another chance to comply with the orders before June 7, and posted the matter to that date.