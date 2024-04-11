Telangana HC Orders Fresh Exam to Recruit Teachers for REIs

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Telangana government and Telangana State Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TSREIRB) to conduct a fresh written examination for the post of art teachers in the residential educational institutions (REIs) in two languages — English and Telugu — as specified in the notification dated 05.04.2023, without any deviation.

Justice Pulla Karthik was dealing with a petition filed by a batch of unemployees, who applied for the posts and aggrieved with the Board conducting the examination on August 1, 2023 only in English.

It was categorically mentioned in the recruitment notification that the question paper will be bilingual i.e. English and Telugu. However, contrary to the notification, the board brought out the question paper only in English, which affected some of the candidates to write the exam properly. Not conducting the examination in Telugu, the petitioners claim, is violative of Schedule-VIII of the Constitution of India, which recognises Telugu as one of its scheduled languages.

The standing counsel for TSREIRB submitted that all the residential institutions working under the five Residential Societies are English medium institutions and are run with an objective to maintain vocabulary and coaching pattern and as such, the teachers will have to teach in English to compete with that of the students studying in private and corporate schools.

The judge, however, pointed out that the notification itself mentioned that the examination will be bilingual and directed the board to conduct the examination afresh.