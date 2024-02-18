Telangana HC Orders Counter on Temple Land Trespass in Attapur

Hyderabad: Justice C.V Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the Cyberabad police commissioner and others to file a counter pertaining to unauthorised construction and trespass of an endowed land of Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy temple situated at Attapur in Rangareddy district. The petitioner temple challenged the inaction of the Attapur station house officer (SHO) on the petition submitted by the petitioner against one Satyanarayana and another for unauthorised construction and trespass. The court directed the endowments department and other respondents to file a counter in the case wherein the petitioner sought the police commissionerate to take immediate steps and posted the matter to March 14.



HC junks challenge to Kothagudem land transfer





A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court refused to interfere with an order of land transfer regulation (LTR) pertaining to a land at Nagupalli village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a writ appeal filed by M. Suryanarayana and another. Earlier, a single judge had refused to pass any order in favour of the appellant by observing that the petitioner had approached the court after more than 13 years and had failed to explain the delay. “Though there is no prescribed period of limitation for filing the writ petition under Article 226 of Constitution of India, the parties have to approach the court within the reasonable period of limitation,” the judge said. The present appeal was filed following this.



In appeal it was inter alia contended that the order of LTR was passed without any notice to the petitioners. Kothagudem district collector and others contended that the said order was passed way back when the father of the petitioners was alive and that the same had been challenged by the father of the plaintiff, which was dismissed by the court. Upholding the order of the single judge, the bench granted liberty to the appellants to avail a statutory remedy under the TS Scheduled Areas Land Transfer Regulations 1959. The bench made it clear that if any application is filed by the appellant before the appropriate authority the same shall be decided within eight weeks.

Fisherman Cooperative Societies election before HC



Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court adjourned by two weeks the hearing of a plea challenging a proposal to conduct elections to the district fishermen cooperative societies (DFCS). The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by DFCS Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts. It is the case of the petitioner that the state was proposing to conduct the elections to the DFCS without conducting elections to the primary fishermen cooperative societies (PFCS). The petitioner contended that such action was contrary to the Telangana Co-operative Societies Act 1964. The judge directed the government pleader to seek instructions from the state cooperative election authority, the commissioner of fisheries and others and appraise the court about the same. The judge will hear the matter again after two weeks.










