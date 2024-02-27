Telangana HC Issues One-month Jail Term to Nandu Kumar in Deccan Kitchen Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday sentenced K. Nandu Kumar, organiser of Deccan Kitchen hotel, to one month of simple imprisonment for violating court orders over construction on a property he was renting from popular actor Daggubati Venkatesh.

The court, however, suspended the sentence for four weeks, giving Kumar time to avail of legal remedies. A fine of `2,000 was also levied on Nandu Kumar, who was arrested previously in the MLAs poaching case of 2022.

Justice K. Lakshman on Monday faulted Nandu Kumar for violating a court order dated August 10, 2021, prohibiting Nandu Kumar and actor Venkatesh from undertaking construction or renovation works on Plot No. 3 in Film Nagar Road No. 1, until further orders.



The case is one of a dispute over the land, wherein the Daggubati family approached the city civil court to evict tenant Nandu Kumar. On a complaint from Venkatesh, GHMC seized the property. However, Nandu Kumar went ahead with the renovation work of his hotel by making constructions at the wee hours and on holidays.

The High Court then barred both Nandu Kumar and Venkatesh from undertaking any work and directed the GHMC not to take coercive steps, such as demolition of property, till further orders. Despite the court order, GHMC demolished the Deccan Kitchen hotel within 24 hours, following which Nandu Kumar approached the High Court, which summoned then GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar.

In the interim, Venkatesh filed a contempt case against Nandu Kumar, alleging violation of court orders on the construction ban. On its basis, the High Court convicted Nandu Kumar on Monday.