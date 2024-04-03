Telangana HC Gives Relief to Bandi Sanjay and others

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Rachakonda Police not to arrest Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP national general secretary, and five others till June 11 in the case against them vis-a-vis the issue of playing of loud music in a city suburb here.

In this connection, two FIRs had been registered against the Karimnagar MP in Medipally and other police station on charges of obstructing the police from performing their duties.The court of Justice K. Lakshman was dealing with the petition filed by Sanjay Kumar and others, who sought quashing the two FIRs registered against them and also sought an interim order to direct the police to not take coercive steps till the disposal of the petition.All the petitioners including Sanjay Kumar were present in the court in connection with the criminal case filed against them by the Rachakonda police.The case related to the “heated arguments and barging into a place” at Chengicherla, on the outskirts of Hyderabad when mild tension prevailed there between two groups during the last pre-Holi celebrations, over the playing loud music. In a scuffle there, four persons had received minor injuries.Sanjay Kumar and his party activists tried to visit the place and meet the victims. But they were stopped by the police at the check post arranged at Pittala Basti and a confrontation took place between the cops and those who were with Sanjay Kumar.Police filed the case against the MP’s group, saying they destroyed barricades despite ban orders from the police authority. “The Nacharam Inspector and other personnel were pushed by the mob and they walked over the police, deterring them from their legitimate duties,” the FIR stated.During the altercation, Nandishwar Reddy was injured on his right elbow.Based on the officer’s complaint, the Medipally and Rachakonda police registered the case against Sanjay Kumar and others.Stating that the FIRs were registered with political intent and based on false allegations, Bandi Sanjay approached the high court seeking to quash FIRs.The court directed the police to not arrest them till June 11 and file their contentions in the form of counter-affidavits.