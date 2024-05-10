Hyderabad: Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday permitted the scheduled elections to the Warangal Chambers of Commerce but stayed announcement of the results. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by K. Purushotham, questioning the election notification issued in November 2023. Chikkudu Prabhakar, counsel for the petitioner, pointed out that every rule had been followed in its breach. Referring to an earlier round of litigation, he pointed out that the verdict requiring settlement of dispute at an appropriate forum was illegal and was the subject matter of a writ appeal. The petitioner questioned the conduct of the elections from where it was stalled. He said that continuing elections from that stage had deprived the petitioner of his right to contest the elections and that was illegal.

JEE-Advanced:Centre asked to clarify

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court required the Union government to produce necessary documents and or file its response in a writ appeal relating to the conduct of the JEE-Advanced in connection with NEET. The vacation court panel, comprising Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, was dealing with a writ appeal filed by Vangala Hanuma Siddharth, who contended that according to the downloaded marks sheet of Session 1, he had scored 97 and was therefore entitled to take the JEE-Advanced. He contended that in Session 2, the marks were erroneously recorded as 89. The official stance was that there was a variation between the certified copy of the marks sheet and the downloaded marks sheet. They contended that the petitioner had obtained 89 per cent as against the prescribed mark of 93 per cent. Since the JEE-Advanced is scheduled for May 26, the panel posted the matter to May 16.

Advocate seeks security: Nayeem gang threat

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the DGP to consider extending police protection to a person apprehending danger from ex-members of slain gangster Md. Nayeemuddin’s gang. The judge required the DGP to consider the representation of Tarigoppula Mahender, a practicing advocate, not only for protection with a police constable but also with a weapon. The petitioner contended that there was a threat to his life from members of a supari gang and ex-members of the Nayeem gang. He stated that as he was contesting the ensuing Lok Sabha elections from Bhongir, there was an apprehension of threat. He alleged that some persons were attempting to attack him during campaigning. The authorities were given two days to consider the representation submitted by the petitioner.

Bail plea of Pocso Act accused rejected:

Justice J. Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court refused to grant bail to an accused arrested under the Pocso Act for the alleged rape of a child. The judge dismissed the bail application filed by the accused in a crime registered by the Jainoor police in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. It was alleged that the petitioner committed cognizable offences punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term, which is not less than 20 years and may be extended to imprisonment for life. The judge said there was no prima facie case made out by the petitioner to entertain the bail application and dismissed the criminal petition.