Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday extended the relief granted to former additional SP and TD Nandyal parliamentary constituency leader M. Sivananda Reddy, and his family, directing the state CCS police to not arrest them till April 15.

They are accused of encroaching on 26 acres of land located in Budvel in Rajendranagar mandal with fabricated documents. Last week, the CCS police arrested his wife and son from their house at Hyderabad but Sivananda Reddy gave them the slip at Nandyal.

He moved the Telangana High Court the same day by lunch motion seeking a direction to the CCS police to not arrest them, and grant bail if they were arrested.

The High Court had granted relief by directing the police to not arrest them till April 8, and directed the police to file counters. On Monday, the police submitted that they had issued notices under CrPC Section 41A.

Counsel for Sivananda Reddy said the police had taken them to hospital for a health check-up to remand them. Seeking a response from the CCS police to the objections raised by Sivananda Reddy, the High Court adjourned the case to April 15 and directed the police to not arrest them April 15.