Telangana HC Dismisses Election Petition Filed by Chada Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed the election petition filed by CPI politburo member and former MLA Chada Venkat Reddy challenging the election of his rival Satish Kumar Vodithela from the Husnabad constituency in 2018.

Satish Kumar in the 2023 Assembly elections lost to Ponnam Prabhakar of the Congress.Justice K. Lakshman pronounced the orders dismissing the petition filed in 2019 by Venkat Reddy, in which he had sought that the election of Satish Kumar be declared null and void and to declare himself as the winner.Chada Reddy’s contention was that Satish Kumar had suppressed facts about his assets and liabilities and presented different figures of the same in his three sets of nomination papers. Satish Kumhar had also not disclosed whether he was contesting from a political party or an independent, causing ambiguity to the voters.Reddy said the acceptance of such papers by the election officers without scrutiny was a violation of the electoral rules.