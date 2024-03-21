Telangana HC Dismissed Praneeth Rao`s Revision Petition and Refused to Grant Relief

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed the criminal revision petition of suspended DSP Dugyala Praneeth Kumar alias Praneeth Rao, challenging the Metropolitan Magistrate court orders sending him to police custody for questioning in the phone tap and destruction of evidence case.

Justice G. Radha Rani refused to give any relief or relaxation of the terms set out by the magistrate court, after hearing the matter at length on Wednesday and Thursday.Praneeth Rao had complained that the police were interrogating him round the clock, without giving him a break as required by the rules, and were was leaking the contents of the interrogation to the press which was damaging to his image. The police argued before the High Court that they had strictly followed procedure.Praneeth Rao was placed under suspension for tapping the phones of then Opposition leaders and others and damaging the equipment at the Special Intelligence Bureau office. He was subsequently arrested and sent to judicial remand. The Panjagutta police had filed a petition his seeking for questioning, and the Metropolitan Magistrate court allowed one week police custody.