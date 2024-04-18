Telangana HC Directs Police to Allow Hanuman Vijaya Yatra in City

Hyderabad: Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy directed the Hyderabad police commissioner and the east zone DCP to accord permission to the Bajrang Sena to take out their 100-bike “Hanuman Vijaya yatra rally” on Hanuman Jayanti on April 23.

The judge was adjudicating the writ petition filed by N.R. Laxman Rao, president, Bajrang Sena, Telangana State.



The route map furnished by the petitioner is via the Hanuman Vyayamshala, KS Lane, Sultan Bazaar to the Tadbund Hanuman mandir via Ramkote, Narayanguda, Chikkadpally, RTC crossroads from 10 am to 2 pm, with three open-top jeeps, cars and 200 bikes followed by walking devotees and to use a sound system to play devotional songs without a DJ.



The judge directed the police to accord permission to the petitioner to take out the procession from 10 am to 12 noon. In the event of violation of any of the conditions imposed or any other law, the police are at liberty to take action against the petitioners by following due procedure of law, the court said.

The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Panjagutta police station house officer directing him to respond to the petition filed by Saheel Mohammed Raheel Aamir, prime accused in the crime registered for allegedly ramming his luxury car into the traffic barricade before the Praja Bhavan in December.



Raheel, son of former BRS legislator Shakeel Ahmed, filed a petition before the High Court seeking to quash the FIR against him in the case. He submitted that no case was registered against him at the initial stage. Based on the statement of an accused, the case had been registered against him as prime accused.



He also requested the court to stay the investigation and other criminal proceedings in the said case.



Justice K. Lakshman heard the petition and was not inclined to stay the proceedings in the case. The court adjourned it to June 11, the police to submit their contentions to Raheel.