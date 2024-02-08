A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday rejected a writ petition filed by the Centre and required it to reinstate an employee of the postal department. The bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namawarapu Rajeshwar Rao heard a writ petition filed by the Union government and the Chief Post Master General, AP Circle, questioning an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal made in January 2016 by which the applicant B. Santenna of Adilabad district was directed to be reinstated to service. The applicant was dismissed from service in 2006 after a domestic inquiry was initiated against him for misappropriation of funds of depositors. While the inquiry officer purged the applicant of the charges, the disciplinary authority issued the punishment of dismissal after recording a dissent note. It was the case of the Centre that the disciplinary authorities were empowered to disagree with the finding of the inquiry officer. Speaking for the bench, Justice Shavili pointed out that if the disciplinary authority was not satisfied with the report he ought to have ordered a de-novo inquiry. The judge also pointed out that there was no material before the disciplinary authority to come to such a conclusion. The employee was proceeded against both departmentally and the criminal court. On acquittal by the criminal court he filed an application before the appellate authority but in vain. The bench, therefore, rejected the appeal by the Centre but left it open to the government to reinstate the petitioner in accordance with the order of the tribunal and proceed in accordance with law if so advised. The bench appreciated the effort made by the amicus curie Lakrika, who had pointed out that the action of relying upon the dissent note by the disciplinary authority was without the authority of law.



School, landowner must negotiate: HC

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday wanted the management of Golden Age Euro School and owners of its erstwhile premises to work out a permissible solution consequent upon a decree for recovery of over Rs 2 crore. The bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namawarapu Rajeshwar Rao was dealing with an appeal filed against a judgment of the III Additional City Civil Court. MVR Educational Society which runs the Golden Age Euro School suffered a decree at the hands of Dr Sivananand Reddy and his wife Rohini. The claim in the suit was based upon a rental agreement between the parties which prescribed that if the tenant does not vacate the premises within the prescribed time, it would be required to pay damages at the rate of Rs 50,000 per day. The suit claimed the sum of Rs 2 crore for the six-month period between May and October 2016. The bench found that the claim of the plaintiff was based on an agreement and voiced a concern that the claim was unconscionable. As Rs 2 crore for six months would be unfair enrichment, the bench required the parties to examine the possibility of an amicable solution and posted the matter to February 15.

