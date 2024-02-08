Telangana HC Criticises Petbasheerabad Police
Hyderabad: Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court chastised the Petbasheerabad police for acting whimsically. The judge recorded the presence of Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Sharada Bai and another who had complained that the Petbasheerabad police had refused to act on a complaint lodged by her against the GHMC, prohibition and excise superintendent and others. However, a complaint emanating from the respondent was entertained. By an earlier order, Justice T. Vinod Kumar voiced concern at the manner in which the police were acting and required the police commissioner to be in court. The judge told the commissioner that ‘basheer’ in Petbasheerabad meant good news but the police station was only good news for the rich and powerful. He also said Petbasheerabad had become ‘pet-bulge-rabad’. He required the police commissioner to establish a link to the police stations to ensure prompt action. Commissioner assured that he would take steps to establish links at the deputy commissioner Level. The judge also required the commissioner to train police personnel on the nuances of what constitutes a civil case and a criminal case.
Relief to applicant seeking loan reschedule
A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar ordered notice in a writ appeal filed by Axis Bank challenging an order of the single judge that required it to consider the application of a defaulter rescheduling the loan with the bank. Earlier, Shoba Gupta had filed a writ petition complaining had violated Covid-19 guidelines and failed to reschedule loans and proceeded to declare her account as an non-performing asset (NPA). The single judge disposed the writ petition with a finding that the petitioner had not made a representation as stated, but directed the authorities to consider afresh the ways of the writ petitioner. The single judge permitted Shoba Gupta to file an application afresh and required the bank to consider the same on merits. The bank contended before the bench that the petitioner had no right and that the direction of the single judge was not based on the known right of the petitioner. The bench ordered notice in yet another appeal filed by the bank in similar circumstances.
HC tells Centre to reinstate sacked staffer
A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday rejected a writ petition filed by the Centre and required it to reinstate an employee of the postal department. The bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namawarapu Rajeshwar Rao heard a writ petition filed by the Union government and the Chief Post Master General, AP Circle, questioning an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal made in January 2016 by which the applicant B. Santenna of Adilabad district was directed to be reinstated to service. The applicant was dismissed from service in 2006 after a domestic inquiry was initiated against him for misappropriation of funds of depositors. While the inquiry officer purged the applicant of the charges, the disciplinary authority issued the punishment of dismissal after recording a dissent note. It was the case of the Centre that the disciplinary authorities were empowered to disagree with the finding of the inquiry officer. Speaking for the bench, Justice Shavili pointed out that if the disciplinary authority was not satisfied with the report he ought to have ordered a de-novo inquiry. The judge also pointed out that there was no material before the disciplinary authority to come to such a conclusion. The employee was proceeded against both departmentally and the criminal court. On acquittal by the criminal court he filed an application before the appellate authority but in vain. The bench, therefore, rejected the appeal by the Centre but left it open to the government to reinstate the petitioner in accordance with the order of the tribunal and proceed in accordance with law if so advised. The bench appreciated the effort made by the amicus curie Lakrika, who had pointed out that the action of relying upon the dissent note by the disciplinary authority was without the authority of law.
School, landowner must negotiate: HC
A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday wanted the management of Golden Age Euro School and owners of its erstwhile premises to work out a permissible solution consequent upon a decree for recovery of over Rs 2 crore. The bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namawarapu Rajeshwar Rao was dealing with an appeal filed against a judgment of the III Additional City Civil Court. MVR Educational Society which runs the Golden Age Euro School suffered a decree at the hands of Dr Sivananand Reddy and his wife Rohini. The claim in the suit was based upon a rental agreement between the parties which prescribed that if the tenant does not vacate the premises within the prescribed time, it would be required to pay damages at the rate of Rs 50,000 per day. The suit claimed the sum of Rs 2 crore for the six-month period between May and October 2016. The bench found that the claim of the plaintiff was based on an agreement and voiced a concern that the claim was unconscionable. As Rs 2 crore for six months would be unfair enrichment, the bench required the parties to examine the possibility of an amicable solution and posted the matter to February 15.