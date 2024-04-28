Telangana HC confirms imprisonment of corrupt officer

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court confirmed the jail sentence on an assistant engineer, who took bribes 20 years ago from a sub-contractor, for releasing bills for laying the road from Ramagudam to Pandavarigudem.



Earlier, the ACB court had found that Soma Raghavender was guilty of receiving `20,000 bribe for releasing a `1 lakh pending bill and 19 tonnes of rice and ordered one year RI.

The convicted officer told the court that the sub-contractor had developed a grudge on him for the demolition of his shop in government land. Hence, he approached the ACB, which said that the officer had given a statement that the sub-contractor had paid him that amount as loan.

Justice Surender said that the contentions of the officer were disproved. In the event of the officer demolishing the shop of the sub-contractor, the question of asking for a loan was highly improbable.

The judge observed that the burden that is shifted on to the accused can be discharged by preponderance of probability. No promissory note was executed nor any receipt given for taking the loan. Hence, the charges cannot be discharged, the judge said.

HC disposes suit over nawab’s properties

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has recently disposed of a civil suit, which has been pending since 1951, and is related to property disputes among legal heirs of Nawab Fakhr-ul-Mulk, who died in 1934 leaving behind five sons and four daughters.

He possessed properties like Erram Manzil with adjacent land measuring Acs.22.00 relating to Erram manzil. Remaining land adjacent to Erram Manzil, meant for sale measuring Acs. 75.27 gts., bungalow Errum Numa, Yerragadda, after deducting the land of Maqbara, measuring Acs.59.00, a bungalow at Bolarum, among others.

His second son Nawab Fakhar Jung died in 1936 leaving behind eight sons, eleven daughters and four wives.

The suit was originally between Nawab Ghaji Jung, first son of Nawab Fakhr-ul-Mulk, and heirs of Nawab Fakhar Jung. The suit was filed on 15.05.1946 and the plaint was presented on 30.8.1951. Disputes over some of the properties were resolved in 1951 only by the preliminary decree, which is pending for final decree.

The High Court had appointed a receiver-cum commissioner from 1951 onwards. However, the new receiver-cum-commissioner Nizamuddin was appointed in 2022. He submitted a report dated 16.03.2023, which said that no land was available for partition.

The report said that the maqbara (graveyard) in Ameerpet was still available and it was desirable to save this heritage. The report also submitted that as per information an amount of `1,18,81,249 is available in the suit account.

The court said that the amount belongs to the shareholders who have not claimed the amount so far. In order to safeguard the amount, the court directed that it be kept in fixed deposits in any nationalized bank. When a shareholder approaches and claims the amount, such claim shall be decided by the court.