Telangana Govt to set up a Corporation for Munnuru Kapu : Ponnam

Hyderabad: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday said that government would set up a corporation for the Munnuru Kapu community to extend them financial assistance, after a community association presented him a representation with the demand.



Prabhakar said that Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, who was at the meeting, had highlighted the need for a Munnuru Kapu corporation. He recalled that the Congress had mentioned it in the election manifesto. Prabhakar said he had, as MP in 2014, allocated `10 lakh each for Munnuru Kapu buildings in Karimnagar and Vemulawada.



Adi Srinivas said that justice should be done to the Munnuru Kapu community among the Backward Classes. BC welfare principal secretary Burra Venkatesham said that there will be a federation for all BC communities, and there is an MBC Corporation for 36 castes.



