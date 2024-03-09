Telangana Govt, Tata Technologies Sign MoU to Upgrade 65 ITIs into Skilling Centres

Hyderabad: The government has entered into an MoU with Tata Technologies for upgrading the 65 state-run industrial training institutes (ITIs) into advanced technical skill training centres from the forthcoming academic year.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat. The CM held a meeting with representatives of Tata Technologies on the occasion.







Revanth Reddy pointed out that a huge gap was visible between the courses offered in the ITIs and the requirement of skilled manpower for the fast-growing industries in various fields. The skill development training project was being taken up to bridge the gap and make available courses that provide more employment opportunities.



The state government is implementing this project at a cost of `2,700 crore. Tata Technologies will construct the workshops, install machines and other equipment and appoint tutors to provide training to the youth.



As part of the project, nine long-term and 23 short-term courses will be introduced to cover all fields. Every year, 9,000 students will be given admissions, totalling one lakh candidates annually in short-term courses.



Revanth Reddy asked Tata Tech to appoint a sufficient number of tutors and focus on campus placements. The Chief Minister suggested to government officials to set up a special placement cell.



Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and IT minister Sridhar Babu said that the government had accorded top priority to make Hyderabad a skill development hub. Efforts were being made to establish a Skill University.





