Telangana Govt Officials Start Counselling Students on Exam Stress

Hyderabad: A series of student suicides, allegedly due to exam stress, at government-run institutions over the past fortnight has sparked the official machinery into action, with the state government on Monday initiating counselling sessions for students, especially in classes 10 and 12.





On the government’s directions, a committee comprising Suryapet district welfare officer Jyothi Padma and three psychologists, Maheswari, Sravani and Anil, visited the government school and college in Imampet of Suryapet to counsel students, following two deaths over the past 10 days in the institution.

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society has a total of 268 institutions, with a student strength of around 1,50,000, of whom at least 60 per cent are facing a tough time due to continuous student suicides.On the government’s directions, a committee comprising Suryapet district welfare officer Jyothi Padma and three psychologists, Maheswari, Sravani and Anil, visited the government school and college in Imampet of Suryapet to counsel students, following two deaths over the past 10 days in the institution.





In a first, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society sought police assistance, seeking they send motivational speakers to interact with students and parents.



“We also hired a motivational speaker from the Suryapet Crime branch, Satya, to speak with students and motivate them to prepare well for exams. The women psychologists will also stay in Gurukul hostels to interact with the girl students at night and motivate them to be strong,” an official said.



District officials said the committee would also hold parent-teacher meetings to encourage parents, most of whom are from financially weak backgrounds, to encourage their children to concentrate on their studies.



During the counselling, the psychologists talked to students about the reasons for exam stress and trauma on issues.In a first, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society sought police assistance, seeking they send motivational speakers to interact with students and parents.“We also hired a motivational speaker from the Suryapet Crime branch, Satya, to speak with students and motivate them to prepare well for exams. The women psychologists will also stay in Gurukul hostels to interact with the girl students at night and motivate them to be strong,” an official said.District officials said the committee would also hold parent-teacher meetings to encourage parents, most of whom are from financially weak backgrounds, to encourage their children to concentrate on their studies.



