Telangana Schools to Shut for Summer Holidays From April 24

Hyderabad: It's good news for children to enjoy their summer vacation as the School Education department has announced summer holidays for all the government schools from April 24.



The schools would reopen on June 12, confirmed School Education department Additional Director (Coordination) K Lingaiah. Holidays for CBSE schools also started from April 20.

With the announcement of holidays, several families planned their travel schedule to enjoy their vacation with the family members, relatives and friends to visit mostly hill stations to enjoy the climate. Some families scheduled their plans to attend weddings, while others planned to visit religious places especially Tirupati, Shirdi and other prominent places.

In spite of non-availability of train tickets, most families are planning to travel on their own vehicle or hire private vehicles to reach their destination. Some families already prepared their itinerary and purchased flight tickets to reach their tourist place to enjoy their vacation.