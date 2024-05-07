Telangana Govt declares paid holidays on May 13 and June 4

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared paid holidays on May 13 and June 4 in view of the Lok Sabha elections and Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll in the State.





Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued orders to district collectors to implement the orders.



Lok Sabha Poll in Telangana will take place in a single phase on May 13 and Counting of votes of all the seven phases will be on June 4. Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll will also be held on May 13 as the seat fell vacant because of the passing away of the incumbent MLA.